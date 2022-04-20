In the Donbas port city of Mariupol, besieged by Russian forces since late February, the remaining Ukrainian defenders warned that time was running out and asked to be evacuated to a third country, alongside the wounded and the civilians sheltering in the shrinking area under Ukrainian control. Russia has insisted on an unconditional surrender and kept pounding the Ukrainian forces—who are mostly holed up in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant—with artillery and airstrikes.

Ukraine’s General Staff said in its Wednesday briefing that Russian forces had tried to attack the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donbas from the north and northwest, with artillery barrages followed by probes of weak points in Ukrainian defenses all along the front line. After seizing the town of Kreminna over the weekend and advancing toward the villages of Torske and Zelena Dolyna, Russian forces are regrouping ahead of a renewed push toward the town of Lyman, northeast of one of the main cities in Ukrainian-held Donbas, Slovyansk, the Ukrainian military added.

Ukraine is reinforcing its units in the area while also trying to counterattack southeast of the city of Kharkiv in an effort to disrupt Russian supply lines and cut off the forces that massed for the main thrust of the offensive in the town of Izyum. Ukrainian forces have also destroyed a dam on the Oskol river, leading to flooding in the area and making roads and fields impassable to Russian armor—a tactic that Ukrainian defenders successfully deployed northwest of the capital, Kyiv, in March.

Days before launching the war on Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, the two statelets that were carved out with Russian assistance in about one-third of Donbas in 2014. Moscow considers the entirety of Donbas as the territory of these republics, and—after failing to seize Kyiv in the first phase of the war—has proclaimed the “liberation" of Donbas as its key aim.

While Russian forces have withdrawn from the northern regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy after sustaining severe losses, they have continued to occupy most of the southern Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as a large part of the Kharkiv region.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-most-populous city before the war began, is subjected to daily artillery barrages that have reduced many neighborhoods to rubble. “The aggressor is trying to frighten us, to break our spirit—but it will fail," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Wednesday, adding that 1,929 high-rises in the city have been destroyed by Russian attacks. “Shelling is becoming more widespread and more cruel with every day."

Pointing out that a new development plan for London was designed in 1943, after the British capital was ravaged by Nazi bombing, Mr. Terekhov said that he now is working with British architect Norman Foster on a project to rebuild Kharkiv once the war ends.

Ukrainian officials warn that seizing Donbas is just an intermediate objective for Mr. Putin, and that his initial war aim—destroying Ukraine as an independent state—hasn’t changed. Should Moscow succeed in encircling and destroying Ukraine’s best units in Donbas, it could push forward and try taking Kyiv once again, they say.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia has handed Ukraine a draft document with Moscow’s terms for a peace deal. “The ball is in their court, we are waiting for an answer," Mr. Peskov told reporters, without offering details.

Talks between the two sides have stalled in recent weeks, and Mr. Putin has complained that Ukraine is dragging out negotiations. “The Ukrainians are not showing great inclination to intensify the negotiation process," Mr. Peskov repeated on Wednesday.

Last week, Mr. Putin said that peace talks with Kyiv had reached a dead end. In his first extended comments on the war since last month, Mr. Putin had said that without an agreement acceptable to the Kremlin, Russian forces would continue their offensive.

In the unfolding battle for Donbas, Ukraine possesses a fraction of the artillery and armor that Russia has deployed to the front line. Moscow also has an overwhelming advantage in aviation, using jet fighters, helicopter gunships and armed drones. It is firing dozens of cruise missiles daily at targets in Donbas and across the country, with Ukraine’s weak air defenses able to shoot down only a handful.

Ukraine’s government has been asking its Western partners for months to supply it with more heavy weapons, particularly long-range artillery, tanks, wide-area air-defense systems and aircraft. The U.S. and some allies are only now beginning to respond to these requests, moving from the earlier policy of mostly providing portable short-range weapons such as Javelin and NLAW antitank missiles and Stinger antiaircraft missiles.

“If we had obtained in the first week of the war what we are receiving today, it would have been much more useful for Ukraine and the cause of freedom in Europe," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Tuesday night address. “And if we obtain now what some of our partners plan to transfer to Ukraine in coming weeks, it would help save the lives of thousands and thousands of people."

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Tuesday that between eight and 10 plane loads of weapons for Ukraine land at transshipment sites in Europe daily, from where the equipment gets taken into Ukraine by road. Frequent U.S. military flights are landing in the airport in the Polish city of Rzeszow, in particular, according to flight-tracking websites. While Russia has protested these weapons deliveries and vowed to disrupt them, there has been no evidence of it being able to do so, Mr. Kirby said.

President Biden authorized an additional $800 million package of military aid to Ukraine on April 13, which included for the first time heavy artillery—18 howitzer guns. Unlike Soviet-model artillery pieces in the Ukrainian arsenal, those guns use 155 mm ammunition, which is much more readily available in the West.

Mr. Kirby said that these howitzers, as well as 40,000 rounds of ammunition, would be in Ukraine within days. While the U.S. hasn’t specified what kind of rounds it will provide, these howitzers are able to fire precision-guided munitions that could greatly enhance Ukraine’s capabilities.

Asked Tuesday during a visit to New Hampshire whether the U.S. would send additional artillery to Ukraine, Mr. Biden answered “yes." The leaders of Canada and the U.K. have also pledged to supply Ukraine with more artillery. “This will become an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The U.S. has also worked with partners to provide Ukraine with spare parts for its jet fighters, Mr. Kirby said, adding that Ukraine now has more operational jets than it had two weeks ago. Norway, one of several other partners helping Ukraine defend itself, said Wednesday that it has already shipped 100 Mistral antiaircraft missiles to Ukraine.