Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Tuesday that between eight and 10 plane loads of weapons for Ukraine land at transshipment sites in Europe daily, from where the equipment gets taken into Ukraine by road. Frequent U.S. military flights are landing in the airport in the Polish city of Rzeszow, in particular, according to flight-tracking websites. While Russia has protested these weapons deliveries and vowed to disrupt them, there has been no evidence of it being able to do so, Mr. Kirby said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}