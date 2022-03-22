Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sentenced to nine more years in prison

The fresh sentence comes as Russian authorities seek to put down any dissent against Mr. Putin’s war against Ukraine, which has stalled in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance. Russian authorities have detained more than 15,000 people in antiwar rallies since the invasion began on Feb. 24, according to OVD-Info, an independent organization which monitors detentions at protests. They also passed a law earlier this month that imposes a penalty of up to 15 years in prison on anyone who criticizes the Russian army or refers to its offensive as an invasion or a war.

