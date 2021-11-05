Russian scientist brought laser technology to US

Dr. Gapontsev, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was surprised several years ago to find that his name had been included on a list of 96 wealthy Russians compiled for Congress by the U.S. Treasury. IPG feared that his inclusion with these so-called oligarchs might lead to sanctions. That didn’t happen, however, and IPG eventually persuaded the Treasury to write a letter stating that Dr. Gapontsev wouldn’t be listed as an oligarch if the department were to produce another such list.