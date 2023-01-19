Russian spy or Ukrainian hero? The strange death of Denys Kiryeyev

Yet days after Mr. Kiryeyev’s body was dumped, he was buried a hero and interred next to Ukraine’s first foreign minister. According to Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, Mr. Kiryeyev had passed on information from his Russian contacts that helped Ukrainian forces successfully defend their capital city last February. “If it were not for Mr. Kiryeyev, most likely Kyiv would have been taken," the general said.