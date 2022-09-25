Russians seek to mount resistance to Putin as mobilization gears up

Underground meetings where opposition-minded Russians discuss resistance strategies have also sprouted up in at least a dozen cities around the country, according to activists. One such meeting on a recent evening in Moscow brought together about 30 people in a basement of an apartment building. The group discussed how to break through to relatives who support the war. They also exchanged ideas about inconspicuous symbols that could be worn to signal opposition to the conflict, and gave advice to the teachers present about how to maintain frank conversations with students without being fired or jailed.

