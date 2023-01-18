Russia’s energy clout is waning, weakening its global influence

Russia’s main kind of crude, Urals, used to sail to Europe at roughly the same prices as global benchmark Brent. Most of the oil now heads on the weekslong voyage to India, and many mainstream shipping companies and traders are unwilling to handle it. Urals is trading at just over half the price of Brent, according to price-reporting agency Argus Media. At $45 a barrel, it doesn’t fetch much more than Russia’s estimated cost of production, when capital expenditure is included—though a weaker ruble should bolster local-currency tax revenue.