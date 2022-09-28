Russia’s mobilization, plunging oil prices weaken Putin’s economic hand6 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 06:06 PM IST
Economic storm clouds come as Russian president orders more financial resources directed at war in Ukraine
Economic storm clouds come as Russian president orders more financial resources directed at war in Ukraine
A costly troop mobilization, plunging energy prices and a new round of Western sanctions threaten to bear down on Russia’s already embattled economy and undermine the financial underpinnings of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.