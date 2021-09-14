Russia’s Putin self-isolating after Covid-19 exposure in inner circle

Mr. Putin is one of several world leaders during the pandemic who have had to quarantine because of exposure to the virus, or tested positive for Covid-19. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized in April 2020 and spent three nights in the intensive-care unit after he tested positive for the virus. French president Emmanuel Macrontested positive for Covid-19 in December 2020, affecting a number of leaders who had been in contact with him. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March 2020 quarantined for two weeks after his wife tested positive for Covid-19.