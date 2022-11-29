Russia’s war in Ukraine shifts Black Sea from NATO’s edge to center stage
Region of conflict long overlooked by the West is drawing new US attention
BUCHAREST :NATO bridges the Atlantic Ocean but the body of water drawing the most attention recently is on its eastern edge: the Black Sea.
Long a center of regional disputes, the sea has been the main theater for Russia’s war in Ukraine, since both countries border its north shore. The Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014 and protrudes far into the sea, is home to a significant Russian fleet.
Georgia, which Russia invaded in 2008, sits on its eastern edge. North Atlantic Treaty Organization members Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey are on its western and southern coasts, with Turkey controlling the waterways linking it to the Mediterranean Sea. Fuel flows from the Caucasus and Central Asia to Europe and the world across and around the Black Sea.
When NATO foreign ministers meet in Romania’s capital on Tuesday, issues linked to Black Sea security will permeate the agenda, overtly or indirectly. Romania is hosting the meeting partly to draw more attention to the region.
Many politicians and geopolitical strategists in the U.S. and Europe say more attention is needed. The Black Sea’s strategic importance was included in NATO’s long-term strategy for the first time only at its annual summit in June, and at Romania’s initiative, noted Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at a press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday.
“The Black Sea is vital for NATO security given the physical confluence of so many allies, partners, and opponents—as well as rich hydrocarbon deposits, vital grain shipping lanes, and an active war in Ukraine," said retired U.S. Adm. James Stavridis, who served as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander following the war in Georgia.
When Russia surprised much of the world with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, it sought to cordon off broad areas of the Black Sea, blocked Ukrainian ports—halting the country’s grain exports—and launched missiles at Odessa and other cities from warships.
Ukraine fought back, sinking the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, the cruiser Moskva. Kyiv’s forces have attacked other ships and retook Snake Island, a strategic spot of land in the sea that Russia had grabbed early in the war. As Ukraine increased naval assaults, Russia repositioned much of its Black Sea fleet to more remote locations either on Crimea or at sea, making the ships less useful to its fight.
In October, Ukraine seriously damaged Russia’s bridge over an arm of the sea, the Kerch Strait, impeding Moscow’s linkage to Crimea.
Diplomatic pressure from the United Nations and Middle Eastern countries, meanwhile, prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a corridor for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products.
In Washington, the Biden administration has hesitated to challenge Russia on the Black Sea, in part due to concerns that armed ships could escalate the conflict or that mishap on the high seas could bring the U.S. or NATO into the war, U.S. officials say.
The Black Sea is strategic to NATO, which has increased its presence in the region since 2014, said Mr. Stoltenberg in Bucharest on Tuesday. Members including the U.S. and France routinely patrol the area with advanced surveillance aircraft, and France recently led a NATO airborne exercise there, he said.
Before the war, NATO countries that don’t border the sea frequently patrolled its waters but none had ships there in February. That situation was frozen by Turkey’s decision early in the war to close the straits between the Mediterranean and Black seas to any warships that don’t have a home port there.
The move, allowed by the Montreux Convention of 1936, has kept Russia from bringing additional warships from its other fleets to the Black Sea. But it also prevents most NATO countries from bringing warships in, infuriating some in alliance countries.
The Montreux Convention imposes tonnage limits on non-Black Sea states bringing warships from outside the region. Turkey regards the treaty as sacrosanct since it enshrines Ankara’s control over access to the Black Sea into international law. Any infringement of the treaty could be politically controversial within Turkey, where much of the public is also skeptical of the West’s approach to the war in Ukraine, according to opinion polls taken this year.
“We are working constantly between each other as well as NATO to effectively inform and reinforce our Black Sea strategy," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at a press conference with his Romanian counterpart Tuesday. An aide to Mr. Blinken said that stepping up security on the alliance’s eastern flank has the effect of buttressing security on the Black Sea.
U.S. officials have declined to discuss NATO options for improving the alliance’s standing—or degrading Russia’s position—in the Black Sea, saying Moscow has the ability to end the war tomorrow, which is the step that would restore security there.
Analysts say Ukraine’s attacks on the Moskva and its naval base in Sevastopol appear to have affected the Russian navy’s risk tolerance. Yet that doesn’t mean the Black Sea has grown safer. The Ukrainian army’s success in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson has pushed the conflict out of the interior of the country and given the war a “Black Sea coastal battlefront," another senior State Department official said.
Some members of Congress have criticized the White House and Pentagon for not having moved ships to the sea before Turkey limited access, especially since Washington had strong intelligence that Russia would invade Ukraine.
“It’s unfortunate that all the Western ships had moved from the Black Sea," said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D., NH), who alongside Sen. Mitt Romney (R., UT) in July introduced bipartisan legislation that would oblige the administration to craft a Black Sea strategy.
The Biden administration’s 48-page national security strategy, released in October, is focused on future threats from China to the Pacific and Indian Ocean region and doesn’t mention the Black Sea.
“The way to secure the Black sea is not to ignore it, and I’m afraid we’re ignoring it right now,"said retired U.S. Adm. James Foggo, who previously commanded Sixth Fleet, based in Italy.
“We need to keep focus on Georgia," said Ms. Shaheen in an interview. The former Soviet republic for several years became very pro-American but has since vacillated between Russia and the West amid political infighting following Moscow’s invasion. Georgia this summer applied for European Union membership alongside Ukraine and neighboring Moldova. It was the only one denied candidate status due to its unclear political direction.
Ms. Shaheen says she has told Georgian politicians that “political upheaval plays right into the Russians’ hands."
Russia remains NATO’s biggest focus around the Black Sea. One backer of Senate legislation wants to press Turkey to allow entry of some NATO ships—perhaps destroyers—to mitigate the threat posed by Russian submarines that are participating in the war and causing concerns for commercial shipping.
Destroyers “are small enough that if Turkey were of a mind to, they could allow them in," said Sen. Roger Wicker (R., Miss.). “We are looking at ways and means to persuade Turkey to interpret the [Montreux] convention in ways that allow that."
Few see Turkey welcoming new warships. A NATO member with its own regional ambitions, Turkey has sought a central role as an intermediary in the war, brokering grain talks and pushing efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine to talks to end the conflict.
“We will continue to act as a security and stability provider in the middle of regions marked by conflict," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Bucharest Tuesday.
One way to boost the NATO presence in the Black Sea would be to send in special minesweeping units that would include ships and aircraft, said Adm. Foggo, currently dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy at the Navy League of the United States.
A Romanian minesweeper struck a mine in September, raising alarms about mines around the mouth of the Danube River, which flows through half a dozen European countries.
Other ways to boost security would be helping Romania with advanced antiship missilesand negotiating with countries on the Danube River about using warships there, Adm. Foggo said.
However the war ends, Black Sea security will remain difficult and significant, say strategists.
“Ultimately, when a postconflict negotiation begins, issues surrounding Black Sea territoriality, sea lanes of communication, and access to ports will be contentious and difficult," said Adm. Stavridis. “Thinking through mechanisms to ensure access for grain will be a key part of such talks."
