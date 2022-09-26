OPEN APP
Russia's war in Ukraine to cost global economy $2.8 trillion, OECD says

Russia’s war in Ukraine to cost global economy $2.8 trillion, OECD says

Ukrainian soldiers and police officer take pictures at a collection point for destroyed Russian military vehicles after it was taken over from Russian forces near Izyum, Kharkiv region, on September 25, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo: AFP)Premium
 wsj 4 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 05:35 PM IST Paul Hannon, The Wall Street Journal

Research body says loss of output could be larger if Europe faces energy shortages during a severe winter

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will cost the global economy $2.8 trillion in lost output by the end of next year—and even more if a severe winter leads to energy rationing in Europe—the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday.

