Russia’s war in Ukraine to cost global economy $2.8 trillion, OECD says

Russia’s war in Ukraine to cost global economy $2.8 trillion, OECD says4 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 05:35 PM IST
Research body says loss of output could be larger if Europe faces energy shortages during a severe winter
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will cost the global economy $2.8 trillion in lost output by the end of next year—and even more if a severe winter leads to energy rationing in Europe—the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday.