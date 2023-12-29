Sachin Pilot confident of INDIA bloc victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot is hopeful that the INDIA bloc alliance of 28 Opposition parties will defeat PM MOdi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

After the Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur, Pilot said, "The INDIA alliance and Congress Party are absolutely ready for the upcoming elections. The unprecedented public support we got in Nagpur further boosted our morale, and the INDIA alliance will defeat the NDA in 2024".

Yesterday Congress constituted the manifesto committee for the 2024 general elections at the party's 139th foundation day rally -- titled `Hain Taiyyar Hum' (we are ready) -- in Nagpur and sounded the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram was appointed as the Chairman and former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo as the Convenor of the Manifesto Committee.

Rahul Gandhi said that a caste census would be conducted if the Opposition's INDIA alliance came to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, Mallikarjun Kharge promised the implementation of the NYAY scheme to empower women and the poor.

"How many youths have been given employment in the last ten years by the Modi government? Unemployment is at an all-time high now," the Congress leader said. OBCs, Dalits, and tribals do not have representation commensurate with their population in many sectors, Gandhi claimed. "Earlier, Prime Minister Modi would describe himself as an OBC. But after my demand (of caste census), he says there is only one caste, the poor. If there is only one caste, why do you say you are an OBC," the Congress leader asked.

Congress President Kharge said that the poor are becoming more poor while the rich are becoming richer under the Modi government. He added, "If the INDIA alliance is voted to power, the NYAY scheme will be implemented for the empowerment of the poor including women". Kharge referred to the scheme promised by the Congress before the 2019 elections where the poor households were to get ₹6000 per month.

INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The theme chosen by the INDIA bloc for the elections is "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India" (India will unite, India will win) to take on the ruling BJP

