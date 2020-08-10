NEW DELHI : In what is likely to raise hopes of a truce for Congress party over the ongoing political stalemate in Rajasthan, dissenting leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday afternoon, according to people aware of developments.

The move is significant because senior leaders feel it could potentially be a step forward in breaking the deadlock in Rajasthan where Pilot along with 17 MLAs has raised a banner of revolt against chief minister Ashok Gehlot but they however caution that a lot will depend on what are the terms of engagement put on the discussion table.

“The meeting of Pilot took place on Monday afternoon at Rahul Gandhi’s residence. We know at this stage that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present in the meeting. It was regarding the political happenings in Rajasthan but there are no details available for now," a senior party leader aware of developments said requesting anonymity.

The meeting of Pilot with the apex leadership of the Congress party comes just four days ahead of the assembly session of Rajasthan which has been called on Friday. Congress could likely take a trust vote to express its mandate in the House. Currently, all MLAs who have owed allegiance to Gehlot are stationed at a resort for nearly a month now.

Another party leader said that while the meeting on Monday was a “positive development" but it was too early to gauge what its outcome could be. “Much has changed over the last one month. Pilot has been removed as both deputy chief minister and state unit chief of the party. Any negotiation will happen only when both sides take a clear stand on who is willing to walk how many steps. We have to also keep in mind that right now the talks are limited to Delhi and the views of Rajasthan’s top leadership will also be crucial," the second party leader said.

The second leader added that both Rahul and Priyanka would be discussing the issue with party presidnet Sonia Gandhi later in the day.

Officially, Congress has 107 MLAs which comprises of 19 MLAs including Sachin Pilot have turned dissidents and 6 MLAs from BSP which had merged the party with Congress and is now being contested legally. In the 200 member assembly, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has 72 MLAs while its allies account for 4 seats.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated