Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot here on Tuesday said he has not demanded any post from the party and there should not be any vendetta politics as he returned to Jaipur nearly a month after his revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

The Congress leader told reporters that he did not make any statement against the party and had gone to discuss issues with the Congress high command in Delhi. I have not demanded any post from the party, he added.

"I have not made any demands with the party. I am an MLA and a Congress worker, I will do whatever party asks me to do," said Pilot when asked about the possibility of getting Deputy CM post again.

Pilot, however, said he was shocked at statements made against him.

"I am sad, shocked and hurt due to the kind of words used against me," Pilot said.

He said there should not be any space for “personal ill-feelings" in politics and there should not be any vendetta politics.

"A level of discourse should be maintained in politics, there should be no feeling of personal animosity, work should be done based on issues and policy," he said.

#WATCH - I am pained by the kind of words that were used, I think we should forget what was said. A level of discourse should be maintained in politics, there should be no feeling of personal animosity, work should be done based on issues and policy: Sachin Pilot, Congress pic.twitter.com/qZezqbWR3N — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi in his car.

"We never spoke or did anything against the party or party leadership. Several people spread many rumours and raised many questions but we remain on the stand that we took 30 days ago," said Pilot.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

