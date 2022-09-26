Sachin Pilot's hoardings put up in Jodhpur, call for a new era in Rajasthan

The MLAs who have given their resignation are said to be from the Gehlot team who have made clear through their symbolic ‘resignation’ protest that if Gehlot is made the party chief, they won't accept the rival Sachin Pilot as their leader in the assembly
Hoardings and flax boards featuring Congress leader Sachin Pilot have been put up in Jodhpur, Rajasthan following the resignation of 92 members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) yesterday.
In a tweet by ANI, hoardings can be seen with pictures of Sachin Pilot over them. These are put up by a local congress leader named Rajesh Mehta who also is a former Municipal Councillor as seen in the hoardings.
After the resignation over Rajashtan political crisis, senior leaders from the party, Ajay Makan and Mallikarjun Kharge reached Rajasthan to talk one on one to the leaders and fix things up but no leader showed up. According to a senior legislator, all MLAs went back to their homes due to Navratri.
It is said that Mr. Gehlot was not ready to vacate CM's post and hold the party chief's post together. But soon after it was made clear that the post would be “One man One post", he changed his stand.
In the recent political drama that started last evening, congress MLAs had to hold a meeting and a press conference over the party's command but things went out differently when MLAs from the Gehlot camp showed up at Senior party legislator and minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence and passed a resolution that the new Chief Minister should be from Gehlot fraction and no one other will be accepted.