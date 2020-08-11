NEW DELHI: A day after emerging signs of resolution of the crisis in Congress’s Rajasthan unit, senior party leaders--chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot--sent out statements, hinting at a truce.

While Gehlot extended an olive branch saying he would stand by all his legislators, Pilot said he was hopeful that a time-bound redressal of concerns raised takes place.

Congress top leadership swung into action on Monday, with Pilot paying a visit to former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Party president Sonia Gandhi formed a three-member committee to redress Pilot's grievances and in first signs of truce by late evening, MLAs supporting the latter joined a meeting of senior Congress leaders including Vadra.

"Those who have returned, under what situation they left, what promises were made to them, what grievances they have against me – we will try to address those concerns...it is my responsibility to ensure that to satisfy them and win their hearts again. I have been doing this all my life and will continue to do so," Gehlot told reporters in Rajasthan, adding that it was his responsibility to regain their confidence.

Gehlot added those MLAs who opted to stay in the hotel for almost a month must be appreciated as well. "We kept more than 100 MLAs together and not one person left. I told them they created history and I will stand by them. All sort of things including horse trading happened. They stayed in hotel for one month because they trusted the high command and me," he said.

On the back of a rebellion which had threatened the stability of Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, last month Pilot was removed from posts of both deputy chief minister and state unit chief.

Late on Monday, Pilot said the issues raised by him and MLAs with him were ideological in nature. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said efforts of all those who worked to bring the party to power in 2018 must be acknowledged.

"In the past 1.5 years, we could not work at a pace which we would have liked and that direction needed to change including functioning of government and delivery of promises…we raised these issues with senior leaders yesterday and we were assured that a roadmap is being prepared to resolve these issues in time-bound manner," Pilot told reporters in the national capital on Tuesday.

"Ashok Gehlot is very senior to me and I have personally always respected Gehlot but if I have objection to the functioning of the government then it was necessary for me to raise such issues on the right forum…there should be a lakshman rekha in public discourse and I have never crossed that," Pilot added while responding to a question on remarks made by some leaders including Gehlot about him.

The developments in Rajasthan come just three days ahead of the scheduled session of the legislative assembly where Gehlot-led government was expected to take a trust vote.

Tuesday will also see the apex court taking up a plea challenging the disqualification of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who later joined Congress.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated