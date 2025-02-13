Sachin Pilot takes subtle dig at Ashok Gehlot on phone tapping row; alleges BJP-led govt is making ‘mockery’ of it

Sachin Pilot, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday criticised the BJP government in the state, accusing the saffron party of making a “mockery” of the system after Cabinet Minister Kiroda Lal Meena alleged phone tapping.

As reported by PTI, Pilot said that phone tapping is a serious offence and emphasised that any such incident, whether recent or in the past, should be thoroughly investigated in a transparent manner.

Advertisement

He added that anyone found guilty, including party leaders, officers, or police officials, should be punished.

“He (Meena) has given his resignation, but the resignation has not been accepted. Being a minister, he says that his phone is being tapped, and the government doesn't have any answer to it. Mere party organisation is taking action. I think it has become a mockery (sic),” Pilot told reporters at a press conference.

When did the “phone-tapping row” start? The phone-tapping controversy began in July 2020 during a political crisis when Congress was in power in Rajasthan. The crisis unfolded after then-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress leaders rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Advertisement

During this time, clips of alleged phone conversations between Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leaders surfaced. Following the leak, Gehlot accused Shekhawat of being involved in an attempt to topple his government.

He demanded the government clarify and issue a ‘white paper’ on the phone tapping allegations raised by the cabinet minister. He said that mere action taken at the party level is not sufficient.

Advertisement

The former deputy chief minister said that no government can violate the privacy of any citizen. When a citizen becomes a minister and alleges on a public platform that his phone is being tapped, the government should answer in the House.

Here's what happened BJP state president Madan Rathore had sent a notice of indiscipline to cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena for raising the issue that his phone calls were being tapped.

Meena told reporters on Wednesday that he had sent his reply to state party president Madan Rathore yesterday. However, he did not disclose the content of his reply.

Advertisement

Recently during a public meeting, Meena accused the government of phone tapping, which was raised by the Opposition in the Assembly.

Congress had demanded the resignation of the chief minister. The leader of the Opposition did not even give a speech at the Governor's address due to protest. Congress MLAs kept raising slogans during the Chief Minister's speech.

Citing the High Court's remarks over the recruitment process of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Pilot said that the High Court has to intervene on every issue.

Advertisement

“What is the government doing? So many power centres have been formed in the government, and no one knows what is happening. If the court has to give directions and intervene in administrative issues, then it is not a good thing for the state,” Pilot said.

He said that he has been saying that the selection and working system of the RPSC is completely compromised, and the government needs to take reformative steps.

Advertisement

“The government has not taken any effective steps in its first year to fill the backlog of posts to give government jobs. To secure the future of the youth, the state government should immediately run a campaign to fill the vacant posts,” Pilot added.

(With inputs from PTI)