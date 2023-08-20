Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot was inducted into the newly rejigged Congress Working Committee (CWC). The Congress leader who has been part and witness of several frictional episodes with Congress senior leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was drafted into the party's central leadership.

After the list was publicised, Sachin Pilot pledged to “strengthen the customs and ideology" of the party. The move comes ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly polls slated to be held later this year or early in 2024.

Notably, Congress had sacked Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and the Rajasthan PCC Chief in 2020 after Pilot rebelled against CM Gehlot.

On Sunday Sachin Pilot took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, to thank senior party leaders for including him in the Congress Working Committee.

“I express my gratitude to respected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi for making me a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). We all will strengthen the customs and ideology of the Congress and take it more strongly to the people." he posted.

See the post here