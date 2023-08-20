Sachin Pilot, former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, has been included in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Pilot expressed gratitude to senior party leaders for the opportunity and pledged to fight for the party's ideals. The move comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot was inducted into the newly rejigged Congress Working Committee (CWC). The Congress leader who has been part and witness of several frictional episodes with Congress senior leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was drafted into the party's central leadership.

After the list was publicised, Sachin Pilot pledged to "strengthen the customs and ideology" of the party. The move comes ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly polls slated to be held later this year or early in 2024.

Notably, Congress had sacked Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and the Rajasthan PCC Chief in 2020 after Pilot rebelled against CM Gehlot.

On Sunday Sachin Pilot took to microblogging site 'X', formerly known as Twitter, to thank senior party leaders for including him in the Congress Working Committee.

"I express my gratitude to respected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi for making me a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). We all will strengthen the customs and ideology of the Congress and take it more strongly to the people." he posted.

In a significant development earlier today, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the members of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) which has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Pawan Khera among others.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi also in a tweet on X, thanked the party chief and other senior leaders for the "prestigious opportunity" to serve the grand old party and the nation.

"Thank you to Hon'ble Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi, former President Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders for this prestigious opportunity to serve my party, state, region and nation in the Congress Working Committee," MP Gogoi said in the tweet.

While Congress leader Pawan Khera said he is "honoured" to be part of the Committee. In a tweet on X, Khera said, "Honoured to be part of the illustrious Congress Working Committee. I thank Soniaji, @khargeji, @RahulGandhi, @priyankagandhi and @kcvenugopalmp for giving me the responsibility."

After being included as a special invitee in the Congress Working Committee, Congress leader and Chairperson, Social Media and Digital Platforms, INC Supriya Shrinate said she is "grateful" while pledging to fight for the ideals the party espouses.

"Grateful to be included in the Congress Working Committee. Indebted to my leaders Sonia Gandhi ji, @khargeji, @RahulGandhiji, @priyankagandhiji and @kcvenugopalmpji. I promise to fight for the ideals we espouse and defend them at all costs. ❤️✊," she said.

