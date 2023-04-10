Congress leader Sachin Pilot will sit on a day-long fast to press for action, in a sign of escalating tussle in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls. after alleging that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference, on Sunday, Sachin Pilot said, "The Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government had come to power with a huge majority. Throughout the tenure, we (Congress) attacked the government regarding the BJP's policies. But, the strongest point of criticism against the credibility of the government was regarding the issue of corruption under its tenure".

"We played the role of a responsible opposition and highlighted every corruption-related issue that came to the fore. The public also resonated with us, and as a result, BJP lost power in the state," he added.

Pilot further said that Congress had promised to investigate all the alleged corruption cases under the Vasundhara Raje government.

Without referring to Sachin Pilot's demand, the Congress issued a statement in Delhi that its government with Ashok Gehlot as chief minister has implemented schemes that have benefited people and the party will seek a renewed mandate later this year "on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation".

"No action was taken (by the Gehlot government) on the corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government. While in the Opposition, we promised an inquiry into the mines scam of ₹45,000 crore," Pilot said at a press conference at his residence here, announcing a hunger strike on Tuesday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said it was "not appropriate" for Pilot to hold a press conference in this manner and that he should have raised the issue with him first.

The move by former deputy chief minister Pilot to open the new front against Gehlot amid the factional fighting is seen as an attempt to pressure the high command to resolve the leadership issue ahead of the year-end polls.

He said he wrote to Gehlot last year on March 28 and November 2 on the issue but did not get any answer to his letters.

“With six seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread an illusion that there is some collusion. Therefore, action will have to be taken soon so that the Congress workers feel that there is no difference between our words and actions," he said.

Randhawa, who was made AICC in-charge of Rajasthan last December, said he had had more than 20 meetings with Pilot since taking over but the former deputy chief minister had not raised the corruption issue with him.