Sachin Pilot to observe day-long fast today to press for probe into graft cases2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:52 AM IST
- Sachin Pilot said that Congress had promised to investigate all the alleged corruption cases under the Vasundhara Raje government
Congress leader Sachin Pilot will sit on a day-long fast to press for action, in a sign of escalating tussle in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls. after alleging that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan.
