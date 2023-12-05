Internal strife between Rajasthan's outgoing CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot is not hidden from anyone. Ashok Gehlot's officer on special duty (OSD) has made another revelation related to the internal dispute between the two leaders.

Ex-Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot had carried out a surveillance on Sachin Pilot when he along with his loyalist MLAs had rebelled in 2020. He also added that Sachin Pilot's phone was also being tapped when he was stationed at Manesar with 18 party MLAs that year. “There was a political crisis in Rajasthan when Sachin Pilot along with 18 MLAs had gone to Manesar. It is quite natural that the government carries out surveillance measures to track people a person in question is meeting. The government was on the verge of a collapse," Lokesh Sharma told news agency ANI.

He also said that Pilot was constantly monitored along with his people and their meetings. The main reason behind such actions was to be prepared with corrective measures to be taken if he moved ahead with his rebellion.

It was due to this monitoring that we were able to bring some people back. Following a person was a part of monitoring," Sharma added.

The Congress tried its best to rise above the internal disputes and win state assembly elections in Rajasthan, however, things turned disastrous for the grand-old party.

He asserted that it was being done on the instructions of Ashok Gehlot to save the Congress government in the state.

"During the political crisis in Rajasthan, when Sachin Pilot had gone to Manesar with 18 MLAs, it is natural that state government tracks the movement in such cases. So, the state government was keeping track of Sachin Pilot and the people he was meeting. Sachin Pilot was being monitored on where he was going, and who was he talking on to the phone so that corrective measures could be taken," told ANI.

