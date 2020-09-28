SAD to reach out to like-minded parties for strategy over farm laws

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance over the weekend after a 24-year long partnership, is looking to form a joint committee of all those opposing the farm legislations to make the protests against the union government stronger.

Senior leaders of the party are in the process of reaching out to like-minded parties and have also urged joint farm organizations to close ranks over the issue.

“I call upon all political parties & orgs to close ranks & protect the interests of #farmers, farm labour & farm produce traders in the country. @Akali_Dal will not flinch from its ideals. It's for the cause of farmers’ welfare we broke alliance with #BJP-led #NDA," Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD chief posted on Twitter on Sunday.

The development comes at a time when the Congress has attacked the SAD for leaving the ruling alliance after it was left with no choice, while at least four key regional parties--two of Congress allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) and National Conference-- have supported Akali's stand of leaving National Democratic Alliance over farm bills.

Badal addressed a public meeting of party workers and farmers at Ropar, Hoshiarpur and Phagwara on Sunday, ahead of 1 October Kisan March and said if all stakeholders united, the union government could be forced to accept demands of the farmers and take back the bills. “The country needs to empathise with farmers and farm labour in view of the pathetic conditions in which they are living. We are ready to join or follow any struggle in the overall interests of the farmers, farm labour, arhatiyas and other farm produce traders," Badal added.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three controversial farm bills which were recently passed in monsoon session of Parliament. The three bills are - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

“BJP is alone in this fight. All political parties, all organisations working with farmers and BJP’s alliance partners are also raising questions about the bill which has now become the law. Just because BJP has numbers in Parliament, it is not listening to the protests of farmers and political parties who have spoken against the three farm bills," said a senior leader of SAD.

Beginning with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s aggressive positioning months ago when the ordinances over the farm bills were passed, Punjab has become the political epicenter over opposition to the bills, eventually leading to SAD’s exit first from the union cabinet and then from the ruling alliance. Punjab goes to polls in less than 18 months and the farm issue could take electoral centre stage. Both Badal and Singh have termed Kovind’s assent to the farm bills as unfortunate.

Singh has now said his state government is exploring all options to protect interest of farmers, including any amendment to state laws. The state government is already consulting legal and agriculture experts and all stakeholders including farm organizations will be taken into confidence before any decision is taken, Singh was quoted as saying in a news report by Press Trust of India on Sunday.

Singh is scheduled to sit on a dharna against the legislations at Khatkar Kalan on Monday after paying tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his Samadhi Sthal.

