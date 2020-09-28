SAD to reach out to like-minded parties for strategy over farm laws

Badal addressed a public meeting of party workers and farmers at Ropar, Hoshiarpur and Phagwara on Sunday, ahead of 1 October Kisan March and said if all stakeholders united, the union government could be forced to accept demands of the farmers and take back the bills. “The country needs to empathise with farmers and farm labour in view of the pathetic conditions in which they are living. We are ready to join or follow any struggle in the overall interests of the farmers, farm labour, arhatiyas and other farm produce traders," Badal added.