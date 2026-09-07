Saharanpur mosque demolition: Why it sparked a political row, what the court ruled and who said what | Explained

Saharanpur mosque demolition: An ‘unauthorised’ mosque inside the Saharanpur Collectorate in Western Uttar Pradesh was demolished before dawn under heavy security on 5 September.

The action followed a court order declaring the structure an unauthorised encroachment on government land.

The demolition has since snowballed into a political confrontation between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties with a reaction from Pakistan too.

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The BJP insists the demolition strictly followed a court-backed legal process, while the Samajwadi Party, Congress, AAP, BSP and AIMIM have accused the government of constitutional overreach and communal targeting.

Saharanpur mosque demolition: What is the controversy? The row began with a complaint filed by Vikas Tyagi, a former provincial coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, alleging that the mosque had been illegally constructed on government land within the Collectorate premises. The complainant also pointed to what he described as unauthorised commercial activity inside it, including a post office and rented rooms.

The case was heard in district collectorate in accordance with the provisions under the Public Premises Act.

The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 is a central law in India that provides a fast and summary procedure to evict unauthorised occupants from government-owned properties and public buildings

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On July 16, 2026, City Magistrate Kuldeep Singh declared the structure illegal, ordered its removal within 30 days, and imposed a penalty of approximately ₹6.41 crore for unauthorised occupation of government land.

The mosque committee challenged the order on July 20, arguing the structure predated Independence.

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Congress leader and Saharanpur MP Imran Masood told agencies that the mosque dated to 1911 and that its ownership remained registered in revenue records under the names Wahid Khan and Yaqub Khan.

Saharanpur mosque demolition: What did the court say? The case eventually reached Saharanpur’s District Court. The District Judge's court heard the matter on multiple occasions before dismissing the mosque committee's appeal on 2 September 2026. The Court also upheld the City Magistrate's original order.

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The court said that the land was government property and that the structure on it was illegal

How was the demolition carried? Days after the court’s order, the local administration sealed the mosque late on the night of 4 September and in the early hours of 6 September, as many as six bulldozers, JCBs and dumpers were deployed at the disputed site.

Top district officials – the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the City Magistrate – and senior police officials were present at the site throughout the operation. The five entry gates to the Collectorate complex were sealed, and personnel from more than ten police stations, along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force, were deployed.

Saharanpur Deputy Inspector General of Police Abhishek Singh said the action was carried out strictly in accordance with the City Magistrate's order as upheld by the court. He said additional PAC and RAF personnel were deployed at strategic locations and that social media was being monitored to prevent rumours.

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Political storm: Who said what? Congress leader Imran Masood said the Constitution had been "torn to shreds" and that the Muslim side still had roughly 22 days of legal remedies remaining when the structure was razed, vowing to approach the High Court.

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan called the demolition "shameful," invoking the Places of Worship Act, 1991 and the doctrine of "Waqf by User" to argue the action amounted to a "mockery of law and order."

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said those who disrespect other faiths could not claim to be true followers of Sanatan Dharma, invoking the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. BSP chief Mayawati urged the Yogi Adityanath government to immediately halt what she called the hurried demolition of mosques declared illegal, calling for a more measured, constitutional approach.

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AAP's Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was deliberately trying to incite Hindu-Muslim conflict ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly election, and pointedly referenced Adityanath's own remark that attackers could destroy temples and idols but not people's faith.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP of "harbouring hatred" for the freedom of religion following the demolition of the Saharanpur mosque in Uttar Pradesh on September 5.

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"...When the mosque was constructed, a local Muslim family donated land for both the mosque and the temple. That mosque is a registered Waqf property and enjoys legal protection. The new amendment to the Waqf Act introduced by the PM Modi government is unconstitutional, flawed, and objectionable... If, hypothetically, a structure is built on government land and remains there for 30 years, the occupant acquires rights through adverse possession," he claimed.

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BJP leader Sangeet Som defended the administration’s action, saying the structure was not a mosque but an illegal building constructed on government land.

“It was not a mosque, it was an illegal building. Any such structures will be demolished. This action has been taken on the orders of the court, and going forward too, all such structures will be removed in accordance with the law and court orders,” Som told the media on Sunday.

Saharanpur mosque demolition: The timing "The BJP simply harbours hatred for the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Indian Constitution; that is why mosques have been demolished across the country, in Jaipur and Saharanpur, for instance...", he told reporters here.

The political storm involving bulldozers, RAF and PAC deployment is a classic government-acting-on-illegal-encroachments story from Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are scheduled for next year

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AAP's Sanjay Singh and Congress's Rashid Alvi smelled a political motive rather than pure law enforcement in the action

Reaction from Pakistan

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the demolition of the mosque

"This reprehensible action against a historic Islamic place of worship is yet another manifestation" of what Islamabad described as a "broader campaign" to "erase the Islamic heritage", Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

It also called on the international community to take note of the incident.

The Foreign Office further said Indian authorities should be held accountable for what it termed violations of religious freedoms.

BJP leader Sangeet Som claimed, 'It was not a mosque, it was an illegal building.'

Islamabad's reaction came four days after India strongly condemned the reported destruction of a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Narowal region and demanded a prompt investigation.

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New Delhi also said Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the "desecrated temple" and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.