Salaried jobs up by almost 7 million in Sep, shows data

“While professional and experts service are showing positive growth in the last few months and IT continues to add new jobs due to its massive deployment across sectors, segments such as trade, textiles and apparel, automobile, cement are still laggards. There is a mixed bag in the labour market: jobs are getting added in some areas but core sector regular jobs are still muted. We have seen the indication in payroll data of this, and CMIE data is giving more of that picture," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}