Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda raked up a controversy on Monday as he said India should "stop assuming that China is enemy".

Speaking to news agency IANS, IOC chief Sam Pitroda said, “I don’t understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has the habit of defining an enemy. I think the time has come for all of us to really network nations and not have confrontation."

Pitroda added, “Our attitude has been that of confrontation from day one, and that attitude creates enemies, and that creates certain support within the country. I think, we need to change that pattern. To assume that China is the enemy from day one is not fair, not just to China, but to anybody…”

"It is time for us to learn o increase communication, collaborate, cooperate and co-create, and not have this command and control mindset," Pitroda said.

Congress' distances itself from Sam Pitroda's remark Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the views “reportedly expressed by Mr. Sam Pitroda on China are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress.”

He said, “China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge. The INC has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi Govt's approach to China, including the PM's public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020. Our most recent statement on China was on 28th January, 2025.”

“It is also extremely regrettable that Parliament is being denied an opportunity to discuss the situation and express a collective resolve to meet these challenges effectively,” Jairam Ramesh added.

BJP hits out at Sam Pitroda BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Sam Pitroda over his statement on China, saying that his remarks are not isolated. "[Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi has also given many similar statements abroad...," he said.

Trivedi said that the Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “wants to have good relations with every nation in the world — but while maintaining the integrity and security of the nations.”

He asked the Congress if Pitroda's remarks were disrespectful to the martyrs in the 2020 Galwan clash. "Our 20 soldiers were martyred in Galwan and after that, if your overseas President speaks such language, then it is condemnable," the BJP leader said.

Trivedi was referring to the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan region of Ladakh in 2020. The Galwan Valley clashes, which happened on June 15, 2020, marked the first fatal confrontation between the Indian and Chinese militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 50 years.

These clashes had a significant impact on the bilateral relations between the two countries, leading to heightened strain and tension.