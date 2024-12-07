The Samajwadi Party pulled out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra on Saturday over ‘communal’ jibes from the allied Shiv Sena (UBT). Congress leaders have since struck a concilatory note and indicated plans to ‘discuss’ and troubleshoot with the party. Meanwhile NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar insisted that the central leadership of the Samajwadi Party remained “firm on Opposition unity". The development also came hours after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee voiced dissatisfaction with how the INDIA bloc was functioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Debate began earlier this week after MLC Milind Narvekar — a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray — hailed the demolition of the Babri Masjid and a newspaper advert congratulating those behind the incident. The Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary also posted images of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and himself alongside the endorsement message.

"An advertisement was given by Shiv Sena (UBT) in a newspaper congratulating those who demolished Babri masjid. His (Uddhav Thackeray) aide has also posted on X hailing the demolition of the mosque. We are quitting the MVA. I am speaking to Akhilesh Yadav," SP state chief Abu Azmi told PTI.

He criticised the Opposition for a lack of coordination with other parties during the recent assembly elections and contended that the SP was not contacted during ticket distribution. Azmi also urged the Congress to reconsider its alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction in light of the message.

“If anyone in the MVA speaks such language, what is the difference between the BJP and them? Why should we stay with them? The Congress has to decide whether it can ally with someone who speaks like this," he told reporters.

Meanwhile SP Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan said his party is still part of the INDIA bloc, but admitted that "differences of opinion" exist within the grouping.