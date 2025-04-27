Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman’s convoy attacked by Karni Sena members in Aligarh | WATCH

The convoy of Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman was attacked by Karni Sena members on Sunday in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Karni Sena members threw tyres at the vehicles, causing several cars in the high-speed convoy to collide and suffer damage.

The incident took place at the Gabhana Toll Booth on the GT Road between Aligarh and Delhi.

The Samajwadi Party leader was on his way to Bulandshahr from Agra when the incident occurred.

Police force was deployed at the spot in the wake of the attack.

"No one was hurt in the incident," Additional SP City MS Pathak said.

Police have booked a number of protestors, and Suman was safely escorted from the area, he added.

After Suman crossed the toll booth and entered Bulandshahr district, he was stopped by the police from moving ahead.

Suman told reporters he was on his way to Sohana village, where reports of atrocities against Dalits have emerged over the past few days.

“Today there is a flood of atrocities on Dalits in entire Uttar Pradesh. Feudal people feel that the government of Uttar Pradesh is the government of their choice. The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is not good,” Samajwadi Party leader Ramjilal Suman said while talking to media on Sunday.

Karni Sena announced a revenge against Suman last month after the surfacing of a video showing Suman calling Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh­-I was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.