Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan, to contest Maharashtra assembly elections? What we know

Shiv Sena sources deny reports of Sameer Wankhede contesting in the Maharashtra assembly election from Dharavi or any other seat, calling them pure conjecture.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan, to contest Maharashtra assembly elections? What we know
Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan, to contest Maharashtra assembly elections? What we know(PTI)

The Shiv Sena insisted on Thursday that former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede will not be contesting the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on a party ticket. The assertion came amid speculative reports suggesting that he would be fielded as a candidate from Dharavi in Mumbai.

“The news reports about Sameer Wankhede contesting the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election from Dharavi or any other seat, on a Shiv Sena ticket are pure conjecture and a work of fiction. There is no such proposal before the party,” Shiv Sena sources told ANI.

The remarks came after several news reports quoted sources to indicate that the Shiv Sena was mulling a ticket for Wankhede. Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The results will be declared later that week on November 23.

Also Read | ED launches money laundering probe against Sameer Wankhede

The ex-Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau remains under the scanner for several alleged financial irregularities. He had led the team that arrested Aryan Khan (the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan) on drug-related charges in 2021.

He was booked by the CBI in May last year on charges of seeking 25-crore bribe for not framing Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. The Enforcement Directorate had subsequently opened a money laundering case against the former IRS officer in connection with the bribery charges. The central agency has booked the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Also Read | Maharashtra Polls: Eknath Shinde to be Mahayuti’s CM face? Fadnavis says...

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced at a press conference earlier this week that votes would be counted on November 23 — a day before the current Maharashtra assembly completes its term. The key contenders in the elections are the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsSameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan, to contest Maharashtra assembly elections? What we know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.05
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.75 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.35
    03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.87%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.50
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.35 (-2.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.05
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,699.55
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    39.6 (2.39%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    339.20
    03:54 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    1.9 (0.56%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,860.80
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    25.55 (0.53%)

    EPL share price

    267.80
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -3.9 (-1.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,905.30
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -125.7 (-6.19%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.10
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.7 (-5.99%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,039.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -65.25 (-5.91%)

    Havells India share price

    1,826.35
    03:53 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -113.2 (-5.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,080.30
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    169.6 (5.83%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.50
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.45 (5.12%)

    HEG share price

    2,570.80
    03:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    90.65 (3.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.10
    03:48 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    7.6 (3.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.