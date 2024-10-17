Shiv Sena sources deny reports of Sameer Wankhede contesting in the Maharashtra assembly election from Dharavi or any other seat, calling them pure conjecture.

The Shiv Sena insisted on Thursday that former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede will not be contesting the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on a party ticket. The assertion came amid speculative reports suggesting that he would be fielded as a candidate from Dharavi in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The news reports about Sameer Wankhede contesting the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election from Dharavi or any other seat, on a Shiv Sena ticket are pure conjecture and a work of fiction. There is no such proposal before the party," Shiv Sena sources told ANI.

The remarks came after several news reports quoted sources to indicate that the Shiv Sena was mulling a ticket for Wankhede. Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The results will be declared later that week on November 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau remains under the scanner for several alleged financial irregularities. He had led the team that arrested Aryan Khan (the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan) on drug-related charges in 2021.

He was booked by the CBI in May last year on charges of seeking ₹25-crore bribe for not framing Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. The Enforcement Directorate had subsequently opened a money laundering case against the former IRS officer in connection with the bribery charges. The central agency has booked the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced at a press conference earlier this week that votes would be counted on November 23 — a day before the current Maharashtra assembly completes its term. The key contenders in the elections are the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}