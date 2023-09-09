Sanatan Dharma Remark Row: ‘Don’t mix religion, politics', says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says religion and politics should not be mixed amid debate over remarks about Sanatan Dharma.
Sanatan Dharma Remark Row: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday one need not mix religion and politics as the two are different things. The remarks came amid a political debate on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent remarks about Sanatan Dharma.
