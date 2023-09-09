Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says religion and politics should not be mixed amid debate over remarks about Sanatan Dharma.

Sanatan Dharma Remark Row: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday one need not mix religion and politics as the two are different things. The remarks came amid a political debate on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent remarks about Sanatan Dharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have not come here to speak about anyone's religion. I have come to participate in the program (Bharose ka Sammelan) meant for the poor," Kharge told media persons after attending the Chhattisgarh government's 'Bharose ka Sammelan' event in Thekwa in Rajnandgaon district, PTI reported.

The Congress chief said, "Religion and politics are different things and there is no need to mix them. I don't want to debate on it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The remarks came after senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat asked Kharge to clarify if the Congress supported Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress are part of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent statement has stirred controversy around Sanatan Dharma. He compared it to diseases like dengue and malaria, advocating for its eradication. Despite facing backlash, he hasn't retracted or apologized for his remarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Udhayanidhi later clarified that his criticism was aimed at the caste-based societal structure upheld by Sanatan Dharma, not Hinduism as a whole.

Adding more fuel to the Sanatana Dharma row, DMK’s A Raja on Thursday called it to be a social disgrace. “Sanatana Dharma is a social disgrace like HIV and leprosy’ and further added, ‘there was no social stigma attached to malaria and dengue."

“I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is 'Sanatana Dharma' thereafter you decide…," Raja added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP has demanded an apology from the DMK leaders and has even claimed that an "anti-Sanatan" agenda was discussed during the opposition bloc meeting that was held in Mumbai this month.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}