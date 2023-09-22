Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over the comment on Sanatan Dharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, the apex court released notices to the state government and Udhayanidhi Stalin on the latter's comments that Sanatan Dharma was against the idea of social justice and that it had to be eradicated.

Meanwhile, the PIL by a Madras lawyer has asked for the registration of an FIR against the CM's son. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing Sanatan Dharma to diseases like coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever caused by mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi expressed the view that rather than opposing such beliefs, they should be eradicated.

During his speech at a gathering of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, he also asserted that Sanatan Dharma goes against principles of equality and social justice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Udhayanidhi said the very name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. "What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning." Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste, he alleged.

Udhayanidhi further said on the microblogging site ‘X’, "Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion." Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality, the DMK leader claimed.

Earlier on September 4, Udhayanidhi Stalin's allegation that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and it should hence be eradicated has kicked off a political storm.

However, the Tamil Nadu Minister remained defiant in his stance on Monday and said, “Day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again...I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all..."

Udhayanidhi, who additionally serves as the head of the sports development portfolio, claimed that in the past, Sanatan Dharma restricted women's freedom and confined them to their homes. However, he noted that today, women are excelling in sports and achieving financial independence.

"What did Sanatan do to women? It pushed women, who lost their husbands, into fire (the erstwhile practice of Sati), it tonsured the heads of widows and made them wear white saris. Child marriages too happened."

"What did the Dravidam (the Dravidian ideology followed by DMK regime) do? It gave fare-free travel for women in buses, gave ₹1,000 monthly assistance to girl students for their college education." From September 15, women beneficiaries would be getting ₹1,000 monthly assistance (basic income scheme). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)