Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has stated that an example of Sanatan Dharma being a discriminatory practice is when President of India Droupadi Murmu, was not invited the the inauguration of the New Parliament building. The Tamil Nadu DMK minister's statements were in follow up of his claim that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated and not just opposed.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) did not let go of the allegation that the President Murmu not getting invited was social discrimination. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai quick took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to counter allege that DMK, who is advocating eradication of Sanatan Dharma for being discriminatory, did not vote for President Murmu, but sided with Yashwant Sinha as the Presidential candidate for India. Annamalai posted a video titles' true face of DMK' alleging that DMK ‘wishes to keep brothers and sisters of the minority and scheduled community as their vote bank and will never want them to rise up the ranks’. "BJP’s choice of Presidential candidate reflects the thought process of the practitioners of the Sanatana Dharma!" Annamalai said adding that DMK voted against Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind. See the Tweet here

The BJP leader also demanded to know if the DMK voted in favour of Ram Nath Kovind from the Scheduled Castes community.

"We, the believers of Sanatan Dharma voted for him as we believe that all are equal. Learn about Sanatan Dharma from us and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

On Tuesday night, Udhayanidhi, when asked by reporters to give an "example" to Sanatan's discriminatory practices that he opposed, the minister told reporters the "best example is Murmu not being invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building, that is the best current example."

Even if Udhayanidhi had spoken about "eradicating" any other religion, his party's would have been the first voice against it. Similarly, he was opposing Udhayanidhi's comment against Sanatan Dharma, Annamalai said.

Tamil Nadu Police files FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya

An FIR has been registered against Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's IT department, for distorting Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatan Dharma, police said here on Wednesday.

Days after Malviya posted on X that the DMK leader had called for "genocide" of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma, the city police said a case has been registered under IPC sections for deliberately misrepresenting Udhayanidhi's remark to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people.

The FIR was registered following a complaint, they said and did not elaborate.