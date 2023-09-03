Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's remarks about ‘Sanatana Dharma’ has triggered a political controversy across the country. The BJP leaders gave a befitting reply to Stalin for calling the Sanatana Dharma ‘incompatible’ and demanding its eradication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “This is nothing less than a genocidal call and it has been supported by Karti Chidambaram of the Congress party... The question is, Is this 'Mohabbat ki dukaan or is this Nafrat ke bhaijaan'?...This is the long pattern of 'Sanatana Virodh'..."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also criticized Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma and said that the reality of some people in Tamil Nadu has now come out, according to a report published by the news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Just a few days ago, we organized Kashi Tamil Sangamam, and Lord Vishwanath is commemorated in every village in Tamil Nadu...'Sanatana' is eternal, nothing is going to happen with these political remarks...," Pradhan said.

On the other hand, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Acharya Satyendra Das said that the Sanatana Dharma cannot be eradicated at any cost.

“'Sanatana Dharma' has existed for centuries and will remain so. He (Udhayanidhi Stalin) does not understand the real meaning of 'Sanatana Dharma', whatever he is saying is absolutely wrong...," Das told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed."

The remarks also sparked a significant backlash on social media, with numerous individuals urging for legal action to be taken against the Tamil Nadu minister.

BJP's Amit Malviya took to X and slammed MK Stalin adding, “Rahul Gandhi speaks of 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' but Congress ally DMK's scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Congress's silence is support for this genocidal call. INDIA Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilization that is Bharat," Malviya said.

The DMK, which is a part of the INDIA bloc, held discussions with fellow opposition leaders in Mumbai recently. The purpose of this meeting was to coordinate and refine their strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which they will be competing against the BJP-led NDA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)