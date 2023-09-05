Sanatana Dharma Remark Row: Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya on Monday announced a reward of ₹10 crore for beheading Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged remarks against ‘Sanatana Dharma’, according to a report published by the news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paramhans Acharya, the chief priest of the Tapaswi Chawni temple of Ayodhya said, “I will pay ₹10 crore cash reward to anyone who beheads Stalin and brings his head to me. If no one dares to kill Stalin, I will myself find him and kill him."

It is pertinent to note that the seer, in the past, has made similar announcements over Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's comments on Ramcharitmanas and over Shahrukh Khan for showing saffron attire in his blockbuster movie Pathaan, PTI reported.

"Sanatan Dharma neither has a beginning nor an end. It has never been destroyed and can never be destroyed," he said, warning that anyone trying to destroy Sanatan Dharma will be destroyed.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's allegation that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and should hence be eradicated has kicked off a political storm.

However, the Tamil Nadu Minister remained defiant in his stance on Monday and said, "The day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again...I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all..."

Likening Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

In his address at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association here on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said Sanatan is against equality and social justice.

Udhayanidhi said the very name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. "What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning." Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste, he alleged.

(With PTI inputs)