Hours after Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma triggered a political debate, the Tamil Nadu minister on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of twisting his statement and spreading fake news. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to media persons as quoted by ANI, the son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said, “I am saying again that I only criticized Sanatana Dharma and that Sanatana Dharma should be abolished."

"I will say this continuously. Few are being childish saying I was invited for genocide while others are saying that Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMKians should be killed? When PM Modi says 'Congress Mukth Bharat', does that mean Congressmen should be killed?" Udhayanishi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What is Sanatana? Sanatana means nothing should be changed and all are permanent. But the Dravida model calls for change and all should be equal. BJP twisting my statement and spreading fake news, it's their usual job," the minister added as quoted by ANI.

He further said, “I am ready to face whatever cases they file against me. BJP is scared of the INDIA Alliance and to divert that they are saying all this...DMK's policy is One clan, one God."

Udhayanidhi Stalin has found himself in deep trouble after a remark on Sanatan Dharma landed him in hot waters with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s senior leaders launching sharp retorts at Udhayanidhi and his father MK Stalin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Udhyanidhi was quoted saying, "Sanatan Dharma is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed" news agency ANI.

"What is Sanatanam? The very name is only from Sanskrit. Sanatan is against equality and social justice and nothing else." "What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning." Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste, he alleged.

This remark saw a Supreme Court lawyer on Sunday file a complaint with Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi Stalin. Senior BJP leaders including Amit Malviya also criticized Udhayanidhi Stalin, MK Stalin, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)