Sanatana Dharma Remark Row: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit out at the Congress over the recent remarks by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against Sanatana Dharma, calling it the "kingpin of the conspiracy" against Hinduism and Sanatana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Assam CM said, “Rather than taking action against their alliance partners for anti-Hindu statements, Congress is seeking refuge behind the veil of “Freedom of Speech"."

“Had the said leader made a comment on eradicating Islam or Christianity or any other religion, would Congress have brushed aside the issue as “freedom of speech"? In fact, it is now clear that Congress is a key conspirator in the “Annihilation of Sanatan Dharma" gang," Sarma further wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's allegation that Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and should hence be eradicated has kicked off a political storm.

However, the Tamil Nadu Minister remained defiant in his stance on Monday and said, “The day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again...I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all..."

Likening Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi said such things should not be opposed but destroyed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his address at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association here on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said Sanatan is against equality and social justice.

He said the very name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. "What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning." Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste, he alleged.

Udhayanidhi, who also holds the sports development portfolio, alleged that while Sanatan enslaved women and did not allow them to step out of their homes, they are today making achievements in sports and many women are also financially independent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What did Sanatan do to women? It pushed women, who lost their husbands, into fire (the erstwhile practice of Sati), it tonsured the heads of widows, and made them wear white saris. Child marriages too happened."