Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Sunday defended Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and called it a ‘mischievous spin’. According to Chidambaram, Sanathana Dharma is a code for a ‘Caste Hierarchical Society’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress MP said, “In the common parlance of TN ‘Sanathana Dharma’ means Caste Hierarchical Society."

“Why is it that everyone who is batting for “SD" comes from the privileged segment who are beneficiaries of the “Hierarchy" There was no call for “Genocide" against anyone, this is a mischievous spin," he further wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's remarks about ‘Sanatana Dharma’ has triggered a political controversy across the country. The BJP leaders gave a befitting reply to Stalin for calling the Sanatana Dharma ‘incompatible’ and demanding its eradication.

“This is nothing less than a genocidal call and it has been supported by Karti Chidambaram of the Congress party... The question is, Is this 'Mohabbat ki dukaan or is this Nafrat ke bhaijaan'?...This is the long pattern of 'Sanatana Virodh'…," said BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also criticized Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma and said that the reality of some people in Tamil Nadu has now come out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Just a few days ago, we organized Kashi Tamil Sangamam, and Lord Vishwanath is commemorated in every village in Tamil Nadu...'Sanatana' is eternal, nothing is going to happen with these political remarks...," Pradhan said.

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed."

The remarks also sparked a significant backlash on social media, with numerous individuals urging for legal action to be taken against the Tamil Nadu minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP's Amit Malviya took to X and slammed MK Stalin adding, “Rahul Gandhi speaks of 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' but Congress ally DMK's scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma."

“Congress's silence is support for this genocidal call. INDIA Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilization that is Bharat," Malviya said.