Sanatana Dharma Remark Row: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday condemned Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma and called it ‘shameful'. “Why is Rahul Gandhi silent?" the BJP leader asked.

Speaking to PTI, Prasad said, “Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks are condemnable and shameful. Why is Rahul Gandhi silent? Why are Mallikarjun Kharge, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee silent? Are you playing with the sentiments of Hindus for the sake of votes? “This whole bloc (INDIA alliance) can become anti-Hindu for votes," the BJP leader told ANI.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has found himself in deep trouble after a remark on Sanatan Dharma landed him in hot waters with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s senior leaders launching sharp retorts at Udhayanidhi and his father MK Stalin. He was quoted saying, "Sanatan Dharma is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed" news agency ANI.

However, the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of twisting his statement and spreading fake news.

“I am saying again that I only criticized Sanatana Dharma and that Sanatana Dharma should be abolished," Stalin clarified.

"I will say this continuously. Few are being childish saying I was invited for genocide while others are saying that Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMKians should be killed? When PM Modi says 'Congress Mukth Bharat', does that mean Congressmen should be killed?" Udhayanishi said.

"What is Sanatanam? The very name is only from Sanskrit. Sanatan is against equality and social justice and nothing else." "What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning." Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste, he alleged.

This remark saw a Supreme Court lawyer on Sunday file a complaint with Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi Stalin. Senior BJP leaders including Amit Malviya also criticized Udhayanidhi Stalin, MK Stalin, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

(With inputs from agencies)