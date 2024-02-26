Amid Sandeshkhali row, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said that his party is not shielding its absconding leader Shajahan Sheikh. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is putting pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress government in Bengal to arrest Shahjahan.

The TMC leader has been at the centre of the row following allegations by women and locals of land grabbing and sexual abuse. Women protestors in Sandeshkhali are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

West Bengal government has so far received more than 500 complaints related to land grabbing from villagers of Sandeshkhali over the past one week. Sheikh has remained elusive since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

Six members of an independent fact-finding committee, on their way to Sandeshkhali, were arrested at Bhojerhat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday afternoon. The team was headed by Justice Narsimha Reddy, Former Chief Justice of Patna High Court with members Charu Bali Khanna, Bhavna Bajaj, OP Vyas, Rajpal Singh, Aparna Banerjee, and Bandana Biswas.

West Bengal Police has detained local TMC leader Ajit Maiti at Sandeshkhali on charges of land grabbing from villagers. Maiti, considered a close aide of fugitive Shajahan Sheikh, was detained from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for over four hours after being chased by villagers.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) said it has received 50 complaints of “sexual abuse and land grab" from tribal families against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates.

Over 1,250 complaints, including 400 related to land disputes, have been received at government camps in the restive Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal. According to Arun Kumar Samanta, the BDO of Sandeshkhali Block 2, his office has received over 1,000 complaints.

About Shahjahan Sheikh: The TMC leader is popularly known as "Bhai", who started as a small-time worker in the fisheries of the Sandeshkhali block in North 24 Parganas near the Bangladesh border. He entered politics in 2004 as a union leader in the brick kilns. He later joined the local CPI(M) unit. Known for fiery speeches and organisational skills, Sheikh caught the attention of Trinamool Congress leadership in 2012. In 2018, Sheikh gained prominence as the deputy head of the Sarberia Agarhati gram panchayat. His younger brothers are also active TMC workers. They also manage his business, including land dealings.

