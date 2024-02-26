Sandeshkhali case: Not shielding 'Sheikh Shahjahan,' says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee | 5 points
Women in Sandeshkhali demand justice against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan for alleged atrocities. Over 500 complaints of land grabbing received by West Bengal government. Sheikh remains elusive since mob attack on officials.
Amid Sandeshkhali row, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said that his party is not shielding its absconding leader Shajahan Sheikh. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is putting pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress government in Bengal to arrest Shahjahan.