Sandeshkhali | 'CBI is treating...' BJP hails Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest, slams Mamata, WB police for his 'nawabi' walk
The social media handles of BJP leaders lit up with posts comparing the contrasting treatment the Sandeshkhali accused received from the West Bengal police and the CBI
The suspended Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan, key accused in the Sandeshkhali extortion, land grab, and sexual assault cases was handed over to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday. The CBI then took Shahjahan to Joka ESI Hospital for his medical examination.