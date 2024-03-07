The social media handles of BJP leaders lit up with posts comparing the contrasting treatment the Sandeshkhali accused received from the West Bengal police and the CBI

The suspended Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan, key accused in the Sandeshkhali extortion, land grab, and sexual assault cases was handed over to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday. The CBI then took Shahjahan to Joka ESI Hospital for his medical examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Crime Investigation Department handed over custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI, following the Calcutta High Court's directive on Wednesday.

The video of Shahjahan escorted by the CBI officials to the hospital for the medical exam were widely shared on social media platforms. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders were quick to catch how the CBI almost dragged Shahjahan towards the hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The social media handles of BJP leaders lit up with posts comparing the contrasting treatment the Sandeshkhali accused received from the West Bengal police and the CBI. The leaders also blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'defending a rapist' and misusing state agencies.

One of the BJP leaders even said that the CBI's treatment of Shahjahan is how a criminal should be treated. They even compared the suspended TMC leaders walk in CBI custody with that during West Bengal police custody.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "CBI is treating Sheikh Shahjahan, like he should be treated - a criminal and not like how WB Police treated him, as if he was the Chief Minister of Bengal. Shame on Mamata Banerjee for defending a rapist and using state Govt agencies to intimidate the victims of Sandeshkhali." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“CBI is rightfully treating Sheikh Shahjahan as a criminal, unlike the biased treatment by West Bengal Police. It's appalling that Mamata Banerjee is defending a rapist and misusing state agencies to intimidate Sandeshkhali victims. Justice must prevail!" wrote BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar.

Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser in ministry of information and broadcasting, said, “When Bengal Police produced Sandeshkhali tormentor Sheikh Shahjahan in court a week ago, he was walking in a nawabi style. In CBI custody, he’s shuffling like a khansama (servant)."

The Bengal government earlier refused to hand over custody of Shahjahan to the CBI despite a Calcutta High Court order Tuesday to the police's criminal investigation department, or CID. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

