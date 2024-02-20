West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh reached Sandeshkhali to engage with the residents.

Here are the top ten updates on the Sandeshkhali violence story.

1. A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, to visit Sandeshkhali village, where protests have erupted over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing by certain leaders of the ruling TMC.

2. Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, heading the division bench, declined to intervene in a previous ruling by a single bench that permitted Adhikari and another BJP MLA, Shankar Ghosh, to visit Sandeshkhali on the same day. The West Bengal government appealed to the division bench, contesting Monday's decision made by Justice Kausik Chanda.

3. Earlier in the day, West Bengal police officials stopped BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other party MLAs from going to the Sandeshkhali area that has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.