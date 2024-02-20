West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh reached Sandeshkhali to engage with the residents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top ten updates on the Sandeshkhali violence story.

1. A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, to visit Sandeshkhali village, where protests have erupted over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing by certain leaders of the ruling TMC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, heading the division bench, declined to intervene in a previous ruling by a single bench that permitted Adhikari and another BJP MLA, Shankar Ghosh, to visit Sandeshkhali on the same day. The West Bengal government appealed to the division bench, contesting Monday's decision made by Justice Kausik Chanda.

3. Earlier in the day, West Bengal police officials stopped BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other party MLAs from going to the Sandeshkhali area that has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

4. Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat was stopped by police on Tuesday from going to the Sandeshkhali. Karat said that a police officer informed her that her presence in Sandeshkhali could exacerbate the existing tension and lead to a breach of peace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the Calcutta High Court has taken cognisance of the matter relating to the alleged sexual assault of women living in village Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and refused to entertain a plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday met the family members of the four children, who died allegedly after a mound of soil caved in during drainage expansion near the India-Bangladesh border in the Chopra area.

7. PTI reported that earlier on Monday night, a journalist from a Bengali news channel, who was covering events in Sandeshkhali, was detained by the police. Authorities stated that the journalist was arrested based on a complaint alleging trespassing into the home of a resident in the locality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. CV Ananda Bose told reporters, “About the arrest of the journalist, I had given my opinion yesterday itself. I repeat it, I expect the government to take appropriate action effectively. No attempt at muzzling the Press can be tolerated."

9. The Trinamool Congress alleges that four innocent children lost their lives in Uttar Dinajpur's Chopra during an illegal drain expansion by the Border Security Force (BSF).

10. In Sandeshkhali, a significant number of women have levelled accusations against Trinamool Congress figure Shajahan Sheikh and his followers, alleging instances of "land-grabbing" and coercive sexual assault. Shajahan Sheikh has reportedly been evading authorities since January 5, when a group, purportedly linked to him, assaulted officials from the Enforcement Directorate during a raid on his property in connection with a ration scam.

(With inputs from agencies)

