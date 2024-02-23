Sandeshkhali violence: Order from Delhi is to keep issue alive, says TMC's Kunal Ghosh; BJP's Locket Chatterjee detained
Locket Chatterjee does not go to her constituency but goes to Sandeshkhali to get a photoshoot, says Kunal Ghosh.
Fresh protests erupted in parts of violence-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday after several women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Locket Chatterjee, MP, were detained on their way to the village, citing Section 144.