Locket Chatterjee does not go to her constituency but goes to Sandeshkhali to get a photoshoot, says Kunal Ghosh.

Fresh protests erupted in parts of violence-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday after several women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Locket Chatterjee, MP, were detained on their way to the village, citing Section 144. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A team of women BJP leaders was supposed to depart for Sandeshkali. The team consisted of senior BJP leaders, including Locket Chatterjee, Agnimitra Paul, MLA, Madhuchandra Kar, General Secretary and MLA, Priyanka Tibrewal, Sonali Murmu, Falguni Patra, and Paromita Dutta.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said that it was probably an attempt, on the instruction from Delhi, to keep the Sandeshkhali issue alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in West Bengal in March. Ghosh said every day BJP leaders line up to visit Sandeshkhali, despite the imposition of Section 144. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Locket Chatterjee does not go to her constituency but goes to Sandeshkhali to get a photoshoot. So they will go every day, provoke the people and stage some drama," Kunal Ghosh said.

PM Modi will be in West Bengal on March 1 and 2 as part of his official programme and will address a women's rally on March 6 in North 24 Parganas. Sandeshkhali is in North 24 Parganas.

In the latest wave of unrest, enraged locals set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of sexual abuse of women and forcible land grabbing in the area. The houses of local TMC leaders were also ransacked by the mob. West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar rushed to the spot and pledged stern action against the culprits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Armed with sticks, the protesters set ablaze thatched structures near a fishing yard in the Belmajur area of Sandeshkhali, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj. The torched structure, it was revealed, belonged to Siraj.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from accusations against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault, with Shahjahan evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!