Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a women's rally at Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, on March 6 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The visit comes at a time when the BJP has launched a campaign against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over law and order in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district after a number of women accused TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates of assault, land grab and, sexual violence.

"We have come to know that the prime minister will be visiting the state on March 6. If the mothers and sisters of Sandeshkhali want to meet PM Modi, we will definitely arrange it, BJP West Bengal unit President Sukanta Majumdar told media on February 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, West Bengal police detained BJP MP Locket Chatterjee as the women's team of the saffron party was heading for trouble-torn Sandeshkhali. Chaterjee and a police officer enter into a verbal altercation.

Shahjahan Sheikh has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The saffron party has sought police action against Sheikh and the resignation of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the allegations.

Banerjee has blamed the BJP for scripting an incident in the area along with the ED and the media. " An incident has happened (in Sandeshkhali). It was made to happen. First, they (BJP) sent the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and then ED's friend, the BJP entered Sandeshkhali along with some media which started creating hullabaloo," Banerjee said last week.

She said not even a single woman in Sandeshkhali has lodged any FIR and it is the BJP that is trying to create disturbance in West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said on Wednesday that it has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports on unabated human rights violations due to violence in Sandeshkhali.

