Sands of time and the missing future tense of Indian languages

In this milieu, we return to the modernity question of Indian languages. What should it be? Perhaps, they should escape the trap of exclusionary nationalism of linguistic states to embrace the wider world. In order to grow, Indian languages need to interact and borrow as much as they want to give. It may serve them well to think of cosmopolitanism as philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah constructs it: “There are two strands that intertwine in the notion of cosmopolitanism. One is the idea that we have obligations to others, obligations that stretch beyond those to whom we are related by the ties of kith and kind, or even the more formal ties of a shared citizenship. The other is that we take seriously the value not just of human life but of particular human lives, which means taking an interest in the practices and beliefs that lend them significance." The linguistic states have often created a conflict between the two strands.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}