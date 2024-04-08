Sanjay Dutt set to join politics ahead of Lok Sabha elections? Sanju actor says 'I would like to put...'
Sanjay Dutt's reaction came amid speculation that the 64-year-old actor would be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate from Haryana's Karnal.
Actor Sanjay Dutt broke his silence over rumours of him joining politics ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In a post on X, the 'Sanju' actor said, “I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest."
